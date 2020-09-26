UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Military Plane An-26 Crashes Near Kharkiv During Exercises - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:10 AM

Ukrainian Military Plane An-26 Crashes Near Kharkiv During Exercises - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Ukrainian military plane An-26 crashed near the city of Chuguev in the Kharkiv Region, local news agency Depo.Kharkiv reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

Earlier, media reported that there were cadets on board.

If they were trained on the An-26Sh, there could be 10 cadets and one instructor on the plane.

According to the agency's source, the disaster occurred at about 20.45 (17:45 GMT) near the city of Chuguev. The source added that the cadets of the Kharkiv Air Force University performed a training flight on the plane.

"It is far from the airfield, near the [Rostov] highway," the source added.

Related Topics

Kharkiv Media From

Recent Stories

Jafza, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce ..

33 seconds ago

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

46 minutes ago

US Embassy in Baku Issues Travel Alert Amid Tensio ..

15 minutes ago

Senate body expresses dismay over non payment of P ..

15 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

1 hour ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.