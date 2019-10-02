Ukrainian Military Ready for Separation of Forces in Petrivske, Zolote - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ukrainian armed forces are technically ready for the separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine, they will take all necessary measures to protect the population, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Ukrainian armed forces are technically ready for the separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine , they will take all necessary measures to protect the population, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are technically ready for the separation process, adhering to all the commitments made, and will do everything possible to prevent losses among the Ukrainian servicemen and to protect people," the ministry said in its Facebook blog.

According to the ministry, the process of troop withdrawal will take place step-by-step, in two stages: the first stage is the withdrawal of personnel from both sides, the second is the dismantling of fortifications and the mine clearing.

"If the specified conditions are not fulfilled, the separation process stops," the ministry stressed.