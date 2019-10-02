UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Military Ready For Separation Of Forces In Petrivske, Zolote - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:49 PM

Ukrainian Military Ready for Separation of Forces in Petrivske, Zolote - Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian armed forces are technically ready for the separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine, they will take all necessary measures to protect the population, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Ukrainian armed forces are technically ready for the separation of forces in Petrivske and Zolote in conflict-hit eastern Ukraine, they will take all necessary measures to protect the population, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are technically ready for the separation process, adhering to all the commitments made, and will do everything possible to prevent losses among the Ukrainian servicemen and to protect people," the ministry said in its Facebook blog.

According to the ministry, the process of troop withdrawal will take place step-by-step, in two stages: the first stage is the withdrawal of personnel from both sides, the second is the dismantling of fortifications and the mine clearing.

"If the specified conditions are not fulfilled, the separation process stops," the ministry stressed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Facebook All From

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces availability of seasonal influenza ..

6 minutes ago

Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine po ..

6 minutes ago

Northern Irish Unionist DUP Backs Johnson's Altern ..

2 minutes ago

Mehran, Khushdil and Ali shine on day one of Quaid ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Commends Afghanistan for the ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt to introduce new policy regarding plas ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.