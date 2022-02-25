Ukrainian Military Refusing to Partake in Hostilities Will Be Able to Return Home - DPR

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Captured Ukrainian military who signed an agreement not to participate in hostilities will be able to return to their families after the end of hostilities, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Friday.

"As for the provision of food and other necessary things, everything is provided. After they sign an agreement not to take part in hostilities, that is, for them, the war ends, and then, they will be able to return to their families immediately after the end of hostilities. These are our obligations," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.