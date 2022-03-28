UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Running Out Of Ammunition - DPR People's Militia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Ukrainian Military Running Out of Ammunition - DPR People's Militia

Many Ukrainian soldiers are laying down their arms, since they were not receiving enough weapons and are running out of ammunition, DPR People's Militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Many Ukrainian soldiers are laying down their arms, since they were not receiving enough weapons and are running out of ammunition, DPR People's Militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said.

"Ammunition seems to start arriving in a smaller amount. I have already said once that their supplies are running out," Basurin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

According to the spokesman, Ukrainian soldiers, who are laying down their arms, admit that they have run out of ammunition and therefore surrendered.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

