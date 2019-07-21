UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Military Says Ceasefire Observed In Eastern Regions

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 04:40 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) A ceasefire in eastern Ukraine that took effect at midnight has not been violated so far, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

No fighting has been observed at the demarcation line, the ministry's press office said, adding that "Ukraine's defenders are strictly abiding by the 'regime of calm'."

Militias in the Luhansk region confirmed that the new ceasefire was holding but a spokesman for the authorities in the neighboring Donetsk province said there had been one violation.

"Twelve hours and 53 minutes after a new indefinite ceasefire came into being guns were fired at Lebedinskoe-Nova Tauria from the direction of the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

Five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine has claimed some 13,000 lives. Numerous ceasefires have been declared and broken. The latest deal by the Minsk contact group was reached before Ukrainians went to the polls to elect a new parliament on Sunday.

