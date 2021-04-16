Ukrainian Military Says Incident Took Place Between Its Navy, Russian Security Boats

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday that vessels of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) tried to hinder the actions of the Ukrainian Navy on combat duty in the Azov Sea.

"Tonight FSB vessels of the Russian Federation in the Sea of Azov once again attempted to obstruct the legitimate actions of vessels of the Ukrainian Navy, which are on combat duty," the General Staff said in a Facebook post.

The army did not provide any further details.