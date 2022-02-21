UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Says Not Conducting Offensive Operations In Donbas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Ukrainian Military Says Not Conducting Offensive Operations in Donbas

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The Ukrainian military said that they did not target a border office in Russia's Rostov region, adding that they remain in their positions and do not conduct any offensive operations in Donbas.

"The enemy continues to use its propaganda methods of conducting an information war in order to accuse the armed forces of Ukraine and escalate the situation. This time, the aggressor resorted to accusing Ukrainian defenders of allegedly shelling a Russian border checkpoint in the Rostov region. This is not true," the press office of the headquarters of the operation of the joint forces of Ukraine wrote on its Facebook page.

The press office added that Ukrainian military units remain in their position "and do not conduct any offensive operations."

