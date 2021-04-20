Ukraine's Armed Forces are setting up fortifications and fighting positions in the south of the country, the General Staff said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Ukraine's Armed Forces are setting up fortifications and fighting positions in the south of the country, the General Staff said on Tuesday.

"The combat engineer army unit serving in the southern region of Ukraine is equipping new fighting positions and fortification structures," the General Staff wrote on Facebook.

According to the military, engineer units are also setting up explosive barriers and beefing up camouflage.

The General Staff added that military engineers had already equipped trenches since the beginning of the year.