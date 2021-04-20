UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Military Setting Up New Fighting Positions In Country's South - General Staff

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:42 PM

Ukrainian Military Setting Up New Fighting Positions in Country's South - General Staff

Ukraine's Armed Forces are setting up fortifications and fighting positions in the south of the country, the General Staff said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Ukraine's Armed Forces are setting up fortifications and fighting positions in the south of the country, the General Staff said on Tuesday.

"The combat engineer army unit serving in the southern region of Ukraine is equipping new fighting positions and fortification structures," the General Staff wrote on Facebook.

According to the military, engineer units are also setting up explosive barriers and beefing up camouflage.

The General Staff added that military engineers had already equipped trenches since the beginning of the year.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Facebook

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

15 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

45 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

1 hour ago

650,000 African children given malaria jab: WHO

3 minutes ago

Turkey's E-7T AWACS Conducts Flyover Mission Over ..

3 minutes ago

Implementation of UN resolutions, key to settlemen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.