UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Shells Cars With Media Workers - RT Correspondent

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) A car with reporters, including from RT and Reuters, came under a Ukrainian attack in the Donbas on Friday, RT correspondent Igor Zhdanov said, adding that several people were taken to hospitals.

"We came under shelling at the entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the shells landed exactly on a car 5-10 meters in front of us, which was transporting a Reuters film crew of two people ... The car's driver died on the spot, the journalists are in the hospital. Everything is fine with our group," Zhdanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

