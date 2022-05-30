Ukrainian Military Shells Donetsk With American Howitzers - DPR Official

The Ukrainian armed forces are shelling Donetsk with American M-777 howitzers using 155 millimeters caliber, Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces are shelling Donetsk with American M-777 howitzers using 155 millimeters caliber, Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov said on Monday.

"They (the Ukrainian armed forces) used M-777 howitzers in Donetsk yesterday and today with the caliber of 155 millimeters. These are American howitzers, NATO caliber," Bezsonov told the Russian Channel One broadcaster.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

In response, the US and its Western allies have imposed economic sanctions on Russia and began supplying Kiev with lethal weapons, including M-777 howitzers, worth billions of US Dollars.