UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Military Shells Donetsk With American Howitzers - DPR Official

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Ukrainian Military Shells Donetsk With American Howitzers - DPR Official

The Ukrainian armed forces are shelling Donetsk with American M-777 howitzers using 155 millimeters caliber, Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces are shelling Donetsk with American M-777 howitzers using 155 millimeters caliber, Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daniil Bezsonov said on Monday.

"They (the Ukrainian armed forces) used M-777 howitzers in Donetsk yesterday and today with the caliber of 155 millimeters. These are American howitzers, NATO caliber," Bezsonov told the Russian Channel One broadcaster.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

In response, the US and its Western allies have imposed economic sanctions on Russia and began supplying Kiev with lethal weapons, including M-777 howitzers, worth billions of US Dollars.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February Billion

Recent Stories

Senate passes resolution on Israeli illegal occupa ..

Senate passes resolution on Israeli illegal occupation of Palestinian territorie ..

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Egypt enjoy cordial historical & traditi ..

Pakistan, Egypt enjoy cordial historical & traditional ties amid greater confide ..

32 seconds ago
 Chairman BoG visit QHAMC Nowshera

Chairman BoG visit QHAMC Nowshera

34 seconds ago
 France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions ..

France blames 'massive' ticket fraud for Champions League fiasco

36 seconds ago
 CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertiliz ..

CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertilizers

7 minutes ago
 Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an e ..

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.