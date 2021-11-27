Ukrainian Military Shells Western Donetsk - DPR

Ukraine's military forces fired 14 mortar shells at a village on the western outskirts of Donetsk, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) office at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination said on Saturday

"After 03:00 (01:00 GMT), shelling was recorded from the Ukrainian side in the direction of: 08:10 - Marinka, Donetsk (settlement Tudovskaya): 14 mortar shells were fired with a caliber of 82mm ... The Ukrainian side in the JCCC ignores the request for a ceasefire by engaging in a coordinated mechanism," representatives of the DPR office said on Telegram.

On Wednesday, DPR representative, Alexey Nikonorov, said that within 15 days the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired 203 projectiles on DPR, breaking the accords of the Minsk Agreements, which foremsotly aim to end the war in the Donbas region.

In summer 2020, additional measures to ensure a ceasefire in Donbas were introduced. The measures prohibit fire, armament deployment in and around inhabited localities, offensive operations and acts of sabotage. Additionally, the measures entail disciplinary liability for breaching the ceasefire, which is in effect till the full resolution of the conflict.

Despite the introduction of the measures and the Minsk Agreements, skirmishes in the region continue periodically.