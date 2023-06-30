Open Menu

Ukrainian Military 'Shocked' By Extent Of Russian Defenses - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Ukrainian Military 'Shocked' by Extent of Russian Defenses - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Ukrainian military were "kind of shocked" by the extent of Russian defenses when it launched the counteroffensive against Russian-held territories in early July, Ukrainian Sgt. Heorhiy Volkov told The Wall Street Journal.

"It was simple stuff, but when it's all combined, it's a big defensive system," Volkov was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Ukrainians paused their ground assault after running into fortified Russian positions. Russian forces reportedly prepared at least three defensive lines, digging trenches with tractors and reinforcing them with concrete. Hiding spots had been prepared for tanks and other vehicles.

After encountering stiff Russian resistance, Ukrainian commanders have largely held off sending Western tanks and large infantry formations into battle, focusing instead on making targeted strikes with the help of drones, the report said.

Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that progress was "slower than desired." Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, conceded on Wednesday that a military campaign was "not a walk in the park."

The Russian Defense Ministry says Ukrainian troops have been trying ” but failing ” to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia sectors. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine had lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of the ground assault.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Progress Vladimir Putin Donetsk July All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

17 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

17 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

18 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

18 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

21 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

22 hours ago

More Stories From World