Ukrainian Military Still Finalizing Priorities, Scale Of Counter-Offensive - Haines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 08:01 PM

US National Intelligence Director Avril Haines said on Thursday that the Ukrainian military is still finalizing details on the priorities, timing and scale of its forthcoming counter-offensive against Russian forces

"Both sides are focusing on preparations for a potential Ukrainian counter offensive this spring or summer designed to push Russia out of illegally annexed territory and the Ukrainian armed forces are still finalizing the specific priorities, timing and scale of the offensive," Haines said.

Assistance by the collective West to Ukraine is crucial for preparing the counter-offensive's plans and troops that will take part in it, she said,

Haines emphasized that the United States is doing a lot to bolster Ukraine's chances for success in the forthcoming counter-offensive.

Even if Ukraine's counter-offensive was to fail, Russia would likely not be able to mount its own offensive this year, unless Moscow calls for a mandatory mobilization and secures "third-party" supplies of ammunition, Haines said.

Wagner Private Military Company chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian counter-offensive had begun in the area of Bakhmut and the Ukrainian troops have increased their activity in the area.

