Ukrainian Military Suffers Nearly 400 Casualties in Donetsk Direction - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Ukrainian military lost nearly 400 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the past day, up to 395 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the Donetsk direction," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also mentioned that clashes are ongoing in the Avdiivka area.