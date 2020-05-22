UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Military Tests Corsar Anti-Tank Guided Missile - General Staff

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:30 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) The Ukrainian military conducted tests of the Corsar light portable anti-tank missile system in the Chernihiv region using a thermal scanner, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces press service said on Thursday.

"Tests of the Corsar light portable missile system with an improved sight have been carried out in the Chernihiv region near the village of Honcharivske, under the leadership of the Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Myroniuk, which significantly expands the system's combat capabilities," the General Staff wrote on Facebook.

It added that the missile system was designed to destroy ground targets including tanks, armored personnel carriers, high-speed assault boats, as well as small targets.

Corsar anti-tank missile system was manufactured by the Ukrainian Luch State Kiev Design Bureau.

