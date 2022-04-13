UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Millionaire Refugee Convicted Of Extortion By Austrian Court - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Ukrainian Millionaire Refugee Convicted of Extortion by Austrian Court - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A court in Vienna has sentenced a wealthy refugee from Ukraine to nine months in prison for forcing a teenager to pay his 5-euro ($5.4) parking fee and threatening him with a knife, Austrian media reported on Tuesday.

Eight out of nine months of the sentence were ruled suspended, the APA news agency said.

The incident took place on March 12, as the 38-year-old refugee found himself short of change to pay for parking and turned to a 17-year-old boy nearby, according to the report.

The man, with his wife and two children, fled Ukraine on a Mercedes a shortly before the start of hostilities.

He told judge Wolfgang Etl that he was let out of Ukraine because of being unfit for military service due to health issues, as cited in the report.

Once in Vienna, the family lived in the car for a week before finding an apartment in the city center. The man is known to have millions worth of assets, according to the report. On March 11, one day before the parking lot incident, someone reportedly stole a bag with $30,000 from their Vienna apartment.

Related Topics

Ukraine Car Wife Mercedes Vienna Man March Family Media From Refugee Million Court

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

1 hour ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

1 hour ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

1 hour ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.