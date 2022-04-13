Ukrainian Millionaire Refugee Convicted of Extortion by Austrian Court - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A court in Vienna has sentenced a wealthy refugee from Ukraine to nine months in prison for forcing a teenager to pay his 5-euro ($5.4) parking fee and threatening him with a knife, Austrian media reported on Tuesday.

Eight out of nine months of the sentence were ruled suspended, the APA news agency said.

The incident took place on March 12, as the 38-year-old refugee found himself short of change to pay for parking and turned to a 17-year-old boy nearby, according to the report.

The man, with his wife and two children, fled Ukraine on a Mercedes a shortly before the start of hostilities.

He told judge Wolfgang Etl that he was let out of Ukraine because of being unfit for military service due to health issues, as cited in the report.

Once in Vienna, the family lived in the car for a week before finding an apartment in the city center. The man is known to have millions worth of assets, according to the report. On March 11, one day before the parking lot incident, someone reportedly stole a bag with $30,000 from their Vienna apartment.