Ukrainian Miners Blocking Highways for 2nd Day in Row Over Wage Debts - Trade Union

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Ukrainian miners are blocking highways in the Kirovohrad region for the second day in a row over unpaid wages, the head of the country's independent trade union of miners, Mykhaylo Volynets said on Tuesday.

The miners began an indefinite protest with a demand to pay unpaid wages, and blocked local highways on Monday.

"A day of protest in the Kirovohrad region. Workers of the Smolinskaya, Novokonstantinovskaya and Ingulskaya uranium mines (part of the VostGOK state enterprise) continue to block traffic on highways in Kirovohrad region," Volynets said on Facebook.

In the post, Volynets explained that on Monday, the head of the Kirovohrad regional state administration, Andrei Nazarenko came to the miners and told them that the Ukrainian president had given instructions to pay off unpaid wages to VostGOK employees, adding that the first tranche is expected on Tuesday.

Ukrainian miners have repeatedly organized rallies in Kiev and regions, demanding payment of unpaid wages and protesting against the authorities' plans to close a number of mines. Miners' strikes took place several times underground and lasted for weeks.