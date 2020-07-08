Ukrainian Miners Rallying Against Wage Arrears in Front of Energy Ministry Building

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Protests staged by Ukrainian miners demanding payment of their wage arrears continue for the ninth consecutive day with rally's participants gathered near the building of the Ukrainian Energy Ministry, head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine Mykhailo Volynets said on Wednesday.

Miners started the rallies on June 30 demanding the payment of salary arrears to employees of state mines, which currently exceeds a total of 1.2 billion hryvnias ($44.7 million). They also want the State Property Fund of Ukraine and energy companies to be obligated to fully pay arrears with state coal mining enterprises for the coal received.

"The ninth day of the all-Ukrainian indefinite rally of miners. Miners gathered at the building of the Energy Ministry, where today a meeting will be held on the commitment of the energy market participants, Centrenergo [energy company], to use Ukrainian coal and ensure operations of Ukrainian coal mining enterprises," Volynets wrote on Facebook.

According to a video that Volynets posted to his account, the miners are sitting on the ground in front of the ministerial building and banging their helmets. They are holding trade union flags and posters.