Ukrainian Mines Prevent Passage Of Ships With Grain - Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2022 | 07:19 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Ukrainian sea mines prevent the passage of ships with grain, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that a search for a solution to this issue is ongoing.

"One of the problems for the safe withdrawal of ships with grain is sea mines, set by Ukraine in the Odesa region. Another reason is the possibility of delivering Russian products to the markets.

In the sixth package of sanctions, there is the issue of insurance. Russia cannot insure ships that will transport goods. Ships cannot receive service in other ports. Russia wants these restrictions lifted. We need a corridor and clearance of mines from this corridor. The Ukrainian side says that it can clear it in 15 days. But Ukraine does not want the passage of Russian warships through the port of Odesa. And Russia does not want this corridor to be used to supply Ukraine with weapons," Cavusoglu told Anadolu reporters.

