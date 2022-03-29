Ukrainian Mines Still Pose Risk to Black Sea Countries - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The threat of drifting Ukrainian mines remains along the coast of the Black Sea countries and Russia is taking measures to ensure the safety of civilian navigation, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Monday.

On Saturday, Russia warned Black Sea neighbors that naval mines had drifted from Ukrainian ports and would reach the Romanian and Bulgarian coast in a matter of days.

"In the Bosporus Strait and in the Black Sea near the border with Bulgaria Turkey detected two of these mines. Only by chance, and also thanks to the vigilance and high professionalism of Turkish specialists, were they de-mined, and ships passing through the Black Sea straits were not affected," Mizintsev said.

Russia is taking a comprehensive set of measures to ensure the safety of civil navigation in the waters of the Black, Azov and Mediterranean seas, Mizintsev added.

On March 20, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odessa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not rule out the possibility of the mines drifting to the Bosporus Strait and further on into the Mediterranean.