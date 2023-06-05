Ukrainian Minister Calls Situation With Bomb Shelters in Kiev 'Critical'

The situation with bomb shelters in Kiev is "critical," as half of those examined during the recent inspection are not ready to be used, Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said on Monday

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Kamyshin to check all bomb shelters in Kiev in 10 days, after three people died in front of a closed shelter during an air raid warning. On Sunday, the minister said that a special commission had established during the first day of its work that half of the 1,078 checked facilities were unusable.

"We have summed up the results of the second day of work of the Kiev shelter review commission. At the moment, a third of the city's shelters have already been checked. The situation remains critical: half of the examined shelters are not ready," Kamyshin said on social media.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Internal Ministry said that out of 2,156 (48%) shelters checked in Kiev, 137 (6%) were closed and 804 (37%) were unusable. The ministry also stressed that in total, a third of shelters throughout Ukraine were unusable.

"Ukraine. 50,195 shelters (79%) have been inspected, of which 4,679 (9% of the inspected) were closed, and 11,644 (23% of the inspected) were unsuitable for use," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry has frequently said that Russian forces are launching high-precision strikes against Ukraine's military infrastructure, while Ukrainian troops are trying to intercept high-precision missiles using anti-aircraft equipment deployed in cities, which often results in civilian casualties.