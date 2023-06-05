UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Minister Calls Situation With Bomb Shelters In Kiev 'Critical'

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Ukrainian Minister Calls Situation With Bomb Shelters in Kiev 'Critical'

The situation with bomb shelters in Kiev is "critical," as half of those examined during the recent inspection are not ready to be used, Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The situation with bomb shelters in Kiev is "critical," as half of those examined during the recent inspection are not ready to be used, Ukrainian Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin said on Monday.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Kamyshin to check all bomb shelters in Kiev in 10 days, after three people died in front of a closed shelter during an air raid warning. On Sunday, the minister said that a special commission had established during the first day of its work that half of the 1,078 checked facilities were unusable.

"We have summed up the results of the second day of work of the Kiev shelter review commission. At the moment, a third of the city's shelters have already been checked. The situation remains critical: half of the examined shelters are not ready," Kamyshin said on social media.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Internal Ministry said that out of 2,156 (48%) shelters checked in Kiev, 137 (6%) were closed and 804 (37%) were unusable. The ministry also stressed that in total, a third of shelters throughout Ukraine were unusable.

"Ukraine. 50,195 shelters (79%) have been inspected, of which 4,679 (9% of the inspected) were closed, and 11,644 (23% of the inspected) were unsuitable for use," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry has frequently said that Russian forces are launching high-precision strikes against Ukraine's military infrastructure, while Ukrainian troops are trying to intercept high-precision missiles using anti-aircraft equipment deployed in cities, which often results in civilian casualties.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Social Media Died Kamyshin Kiev Sunday All

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle ..

Russia's Rosatom Completes Pilot Operational Cycle of Recycled Nuclear Fuel

29 seconds ago
 General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs ..

General Secretariat for Islamic Awareness Affairs in Hajj and Umrah guides pilgr ..

30 seconds ago
 CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chai ..

CDA aims to make sports Islamabad's identity: Chairman

32 seconds ago
 Call for forging unity against plastic pollution a ..

Call for forging unity against plastic pollution as 'World Environment Day' obse ..

33 seconds ago
 19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

19 dead, 1,204 injured in Punjab road accidents

35 seconds ago
 Farmer facilitation centres to be set up at tehsil ..

Farmer facilitation centres to be set up at tehsil level: CS

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.