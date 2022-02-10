UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Minister Coordinates Positions With Borrell After Macron's Visit To Moscow, Kiev

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Ukrainian Minister Coordinates Positions With Borrell After Macron's Visit to Moscow, Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had a telephone conversation with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to coordinate positions after French President Emmanuel Macron's visits to Moscow and Kiev.

"In our call with @JosepBorrellF we coordinated positions after his visit to the US, discussions within the EU and discussions on French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Moscow and Kyiv. The principle of 'No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine' remains intact," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Macron met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Tuesday. Before that, he held talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

