Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of NATO Soldiers in Ukraine

The leaked data related to NATO fighters and instructors taking part in hostilities in Ukraine is not true, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The leaked data related to NATO fighters and instructors taking part in hostilities in Ukraine is not true, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"The presence of NATO soldiers (in Ukraine) is not true. Unless one counts official representatives of the military who reside in every embassy," he told reporters.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media sites, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military and the US and NATO's efforts to strengthen it. The Pentagon said it would probe into the leak. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said on April 12 that Russia was aware that fighters and instructors from NATO states were present in Ukraine even before the classified documents hit the internet.