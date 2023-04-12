Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Minister Of Defense Denies Presence Of NATO Soldiers In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Denies Presence of NATO Soldiers in Ukraine

The leaked data related to NATO fighters and instructors taking part in hostilities in Ukraine is not true, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The leaked data related to NATO fighters and instructors taking part in hostilities in Ukraine is not true, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"The presence of NATO soldiers (in Ukraine) is not true. Unless one counts official representatives of the military who reside in every embassy," he told reporters.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media sites, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military and the US and NATO's efforts to strengthen it. The Pentagon said it would probe into the leak. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, however, said on April 12 that Russia was aware that fighters and instructors from NATO states were present in Ukraine even before the classified documents hit the internet.

Related Topics

NATO Internet Ukraine Russia Social Media Pentagon April From Government

Recent Stories

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Shari ..

IT ministry all set to launch Infrastructure Sharing Framework

6 seconds ago
 Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birt ..

Pakistani singers perform in Anant Ambani’s birthday in Dubai

12 minutes ago
 First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land ..

First Ever Japanese Lunar Lander HAKUTO-R to Land on Moon on April 25 - Space Co ..

5 minutes ago
 UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lo ..

UN calls for bold int'l action to avert another lost decade for debt-ridden deve ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to ..

Russia Inflation in Annual Terms in March Down to 3.51% From 10.99% in February ..

14 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Says It Sees Prerequisite ..

Russian Finance Ministry Says It Sees Prerequisites for 2023 Increase in Oil, Ga ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.