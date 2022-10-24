Ukrainian Minister Says Received Assurances of Continuing Starlink Service From Musk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukrainian Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Monday that SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk gave assurances, even before the start of the discussion on the financing, that Starlink will continue to operate in Ukraine.

Musk said in mid-October that SpaceX could no longer pay for Starlink service in Ukraine and called on the US Defense Department to cover the costs. However, the billionaire later said that SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink operation in Ukraine. According to US media, the US Defense Department and the European Union considered the possibility of allocating funds to ensure the operation of the satellite communications system in Ukraine should the need arise.

"Thanks @elonmusk.

Before all the talks about funding, you confirmed to me that in any case you will ensure the work of Starlinks in Ukraine. This was critically important for Ukraine. We are grateful to you," Fedorov said on Twitter.

Fedorov responded to Musk's earlier statement, in which the SpaceX founder said the company "would not turn off Starlink even if (US Defense Department) refused to provide funding."

Starlink has become crucial to Ukraine's counteroffensive efforts in conflict with Russia, allowing for quick exchange of information on the front line. However, last week, researchers at the University of Texas at Austin discovered a security vulnerability in SpaceX's Starlink satellites which, they said, can be taken advantage of to locate positions of Ukrainian troops.