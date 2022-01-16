UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Ministry Of Digital Development Claims Russia Behind Recent Cyberattacks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Development Claims Russia Behind Recent Cyberattacks

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation said on Sunday that there was evidence pointing to Russia's alleged involvement in recent cyberattacks against the country's government websites.

On Friday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said its website, as well as websites of some other government bodies, were unavailable because of a cyberattack. The Ukrainian Security Service and the National Police opened a criminal investigation into the attacks. The Ukrainian law enforcement agencies said Russian special services may have been involved.

"So far, it can be said that all the evidence indicates that Russia is behind the cyberattack," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry urged Ukrainians not to panic, saying that their personal data is safeguarded by the government.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Russia "had nothing to do" with the incident and that such claims were groundless. He added that Moscow is "nearly accustomed to the fact that Ukrainians are blaming everything on Russia, even their bad weather".

Related Topics

Weather Police Moscow Russia May Criminals Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

10 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

19 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

19 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

19 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.