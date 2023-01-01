UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Missile Attacks Killed Almost 170 People In LPR In 2022 - Monitoring Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ukrainian Missile Attacks Killed Almost 170 People in LPR in 2022 - Monitoring Center

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) About 170 civilians, including 21 children, were killed in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) last year due to shelling by Ukrainian troops, the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Sunday.

"Aggression of the armed formations of Ukraine during the above period (2022) claimed the lives of 624 civilians, including 50 children. As a result of shelling, 169 people died and 455 were injured, of which 21 children died and 29 were injured," the agency said on Telegram.

Ukraine shelled the territory of the republic 1,353 times with the use of heavy weapons, the statement noted, adding that more than 11,000 pieces of ammunition was fired, including 609 HIMARS rockets and over 200 shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters.

According to the statement, more than 3,600 houses in 84 settlements and 413 civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged due to strikes.

