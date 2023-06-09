Ukrainian Missile Hits Children's Recreation Center In Kherson Region - Emergency Services
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM
HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Ukrainian troops launched missiles at the children's recreation center in Henichesk area of the Kherson Region on Friday, a spokesman of emergency services told reporters.
"The Kiev regime continues to attack civilian infrastructure.
A missile attack, presumably by Storm Shadow, was carried out at a children's recreation center. Air defense units shot down one missile, two missiles, unfortunately, fell near the base," the spokesman said.