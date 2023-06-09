UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Missile Hits Children's Recreation Center In Kherson Region - Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Ukrainian Missile Hits Children's Recreation Center in Kherson Region - Emergency Services

HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Ukrainian troops launched missiles at the children's recreation center in Henichesk area of the Kherson Region on Friday, a spokesman of emergency services told reporters.

"The Kiev regime continues to attack civilian infrastructure.

A missile attack, presumably by Storm Shadow, was carried out at a children's recreation center. Air defense units shot down one missile, two missiles, unfortunately, fell near the base," the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Attack Storm Kherson Kiev

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

Ishaq Dar presents Rs14.4tr budget in NA today

4 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of CO ..

UAE Space Agency sheds light on significance of COP28

11 minutes ago
 World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Devel ..

World Bank mission visit to Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Lahore and ..

12 minutes ago
 West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions t ..

West Indies, USA may be hosts for 2025 Champions trophy

16 minutes ago
 Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was ..

Panama leaks: SC judge asks JI lawyer where he was from last seven years

39 minutes ago
 KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s firs ..

KEZAD and Tubacex to build Middle East&#039;s first OCTG-CRA manufacturing facil ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.