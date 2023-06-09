HENICHESK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The Ukrainian troops launched missiles at the children's recreation center in Henichesk area of the Kherson Region on Friday, a spokesman of emergency services told reporters.

"The Kiev regime continues to attack civilian infrastructure.

A missile attack, presumably by Storm Shadow, was carried out at a children's recreation center. Air defense units shot down one missile, two missiles, unfortunately, fell near the base," the spokesman said.