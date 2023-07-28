Ukrainian Missile Intercepted in Taganrog, Debris Falls in City - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Kiev committed a terrorist attack by launching an attack version of the S-200 air defense missile at the Russian city of Taganrog on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that debris of the missile fall in the city after it was intercepted.

"On July 28, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack with an anti-aircraft missile of the S-200 air defense system converted into a strike version on the residential infrastructure of the city of Taganrog, Rostov Region. The Ukrainian missile was detected and intercepted in the air by Russian air defense systems. Debris of a downed Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Taganrog," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the missile's debris damaged several buildings and injured civilians.