Open Menu

Ukrainian Missile Intercepted In Taganrog, Debris Falls In City - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Ukrainian Missile Intercepted in Taganrog, Debris Falls in City - Russian Defense Ministry

Kiev committed a terrorist attack by launching an attack version of the S-200 air defense missile at the Russian city of Taganrog on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that debris of the missile fall in the city after it was intercepted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Kiev committed a terrorist attack by launching an attack version of the S-200 air defense missile at the Russian city of Taganrog on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that debris of the missile fall in the city after it was intercepted.

"On July 28, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack with an anti-aircraft missile of the S-200 air defense system converted into a strike version on the residential infrastructure of the city of Taganrog, Rostov Region. The Ukrainian missile was detected and intercepted in the air by Russian air defense systems. Debris of a downed Ukrainian missile fell on the territory of Taganrog," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the missile's debris damaged several buildings and injured civilians.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Russia Taganrog Rostov Kiev July

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at Oil Refinery in Russia's Samar ..

9 seconds ago
 DC inspects control room set up for Muharram proce ..

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram processions

11 minutes ago
 FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-relate ..

FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-related complaints immediately on As ..

11 seconds ago
 UK Interior Ministry Purchasing Tents to House 2,0 ..

UK Interior Ministry Purchasing Tents to House 2,000 Migrants - Reports

14 seconds ago
 WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with ..

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with Japanese media outlets

33 minutes ago
 G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on ..

G20 environment meeting ends without agreement on climate crisis

15 minutes ago
UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to co ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives in UAE to condole death of President Sheik ..

15 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

2 hours ago
 German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

German inflation slows to 6.2% in July

15 minutes ago
 Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power ..

Russia's Rosatom Proposes to Create Nuclear Power Fleet for Africa

15 minutes ago
 Fed Inflation Tracker PCE Matches Retreat in Broad ..

Fed Inflation Tracker PCE Matches Retreat in Broader US Consumer Price Gauge

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World