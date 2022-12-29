UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Missile Of S-300 System Falls On Belarusian Territory - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) A missile of S-300 air-defense system fired by the Ukrainian armed forces has fallen on the Belarusian territory, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Thursday.

The fall of a S-300 missile was registered in a period between 10:00 and 11:00 local time (07:00 and 08:00 GMT), the media wrote on its Telegram-channel.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has immediately been informed of the incident and has ordered to identify its causes, the media added.

There are two working versions at the moment, according to Belta. The missile either entered the Belarusian territory by mistake, as it recently happened in Poland, or was shot down by the Belarusian air defense forces.

There is no information about causalities yet, the news agency said.

