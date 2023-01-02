Ukrainian Missile Strike Kills 63 Russian Servicemen in Makiivka - Russian Military

Ukrainian troops fired missiles on the temporary deployment facility of the Russian troops in the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), killing at least 63 Russian military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Ukrainian troops fired missiles on the temporary deployment facility of the Russian troops in the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), killing at least 63 Russian military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine shelled the area with six HIMARS rockets, while the Russian air defense systems managed to shoot down two of the missiles.

"As a result of shelling of the temporary deployment unit by four missiles with high-explosive warheads, 63 Russian servicemen were killed. All necessary assistance and support will be provided to the families and relatives of the deceased military personnel," the ministry said in a statement.