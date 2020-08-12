UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian, Moldovan Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation, Drills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:55 PM

Ukrainian Minister of Defense Andrii Taran and his Moldovan counterpart Alexandru Pinzari have held phone talks to discuss military cooperation and joint participation in multinational drills, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Ukrainian Minister of Defense Andrii Taran and his Moldovan counterpart Alexandru Pinzari have held phone talks to discuss military cooperation and joint participation in multinational drills, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the conversation, special attention was paid on ways for intensification of Ukrainian-Moldovan bilateral defence cooperation.

The parties agreed to strengthen military cooperation, in particular, in such areas as joint participation of units of the two countries in multinational exercises, the exchange of delegations between military educational institutions, as well as the exchange of experience in implementing NATO standards," the statement said.

The two defense ministers also discussed regional stability and the importance of working with international organizations to ensure stability in Southeastern Europe, the statement read.

