UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian, Moldovan Presidents Interested In Being Part Of European Three Seas Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:16 PM

Ukrainian, Moldovan Presidents Interested in Being Part of European Three Seas Initiative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday in a joint statement that the two countries are interested in becoming members of the Three Seas Initiative of several EU countries to establish a regional dialogue on various issues

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday in a joint statement that the two countries are interested in becoming members of the Three Seas Initiative of several EU countries to establish a regional dialogue on various issues.

Sandu on Tuesday visited Kiev for the first time as President of the Republic of Moldova to discuss the resumption of cooperation between the two countries. It is the first Moldovan-Ukrainian high-level negotiations in four years.

"We put emphasis upon the willingness to strengthen cooperation with partner countries in South-Eastern Europe and the Black Sea.

In this context, we reaffirm our interest in being part of the Three Seas Initiative," the joint statement, published by the Ukrainian president's office, read.

The Three Seas Initiative includes 12 EU countries with access to the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas. The initiative's stated goal is to strengthen cooperation, primarily for the development of infrastructure in the energy, transport and digital sectors, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the economy, cohesion and security of the EU.

Related Topics

Europe Kiev Moldova

Recent Stories

Iran's Rouhani Congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Japarov ..

3 minutes ago

ATC convicts three JuD leaders in terror finance c ..

3 minutes ago

Trump breaks isolation with Texas trip, but impeac ..

4 minutes ago

SU issues schedule for submission of LLB annual ex ..

8 minutes ago

GM to build electric delivery vans under new Brigh ..

8 minutes ago

Russia 'blocking return of poisoned Navalny'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.