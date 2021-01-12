Ukrainian, Moldovan Presidents Interested in Being Part of European Three Seas Initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday in a joint statement that the two countries are interested in becoming members of the Three Seas Initiative of several EU countries to establish a regional dialogue on various issues

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Tuesday in a joint statement that the two countries are interested in becoming members of the Three Seas Initiative of several EU countries to establish a regional dialogue on various issues.

Sandu on Tuesday visited Kiev for the first time as President of the Republic of Moldova to discuss the resumption of cooperation between the two countries. It is the first Moldovan-Ukrainian high-level negotiations in four years.

"We put emphasis upon the willingness to strengthen cooperation with partner countries in South-Eastern Europe and the Black Sea.

In this context, we reaffirm our interest in being part of the Three Seas Initiative," the joint statement, published by the Ukrainian president's office, read.

The Three Seas Initiative includes 12 EU countries with access to the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas. The initiative's stated goal is to strengthen cooperation, primarily for the development of infrastructure in the energy, transport and digital sectors, which will have a positive impact on the growth of the economy, cohesion and security of the EU.