Poltava, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The quiet and echoing rooms of the museum in Poltava, dedicated to an 18th-century battle in central Ukraine, belie a struggle in the war-torn country on how far to go in recasting Russia's role in history.

The Russian invasion has seen Ukraine step up sweeping "de-colonisation" measures, including the removal of symbols of tsarist and Soviet domination.

Kyiv's efforts to remove Soviet monuments and symbols began in 2014 when Russian forces annexed the Crimean peninsula and backed armed separatists in the east of the country.

But new laws passed in the second year of Russia's full-scale invasion seek to go even further, forcing the Poltava museum to respond to claims it has not gone far enough to revise Kremlin-supported narratives.

The sleepy city, around 350 kilometres (220 miles) east of Kyiv, was the scene of a decisive June 1709 battle when the forces of Russian Tsar Peter the Great defeated the troops of Swedish King Charles XII in what is widely seen as the moment when Russia became a major European power.

"Over more than 300 years, a complex myth has been created around the Battle of Poltava," said Lyudmyla Shendryk, a guide who has worked at the museum for over 40 years.

In the years following the battle, the Russian Empire captured more Swedish territory and Russia became the dominant power in Eastern Europe.