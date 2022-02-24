Ukrainian National Airspace Closed for Civilian Aviation - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukraine is closing the airspace for civilian aircraft "due to the high risk of aviation safety," the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on Thursday.

"The Joint Civil-Military Air Traffic Management System of Ukraine on the use of Ukraine's airspace, in accordance with the requirements of the Air Code of Ukraine and the Regulations on the use of Ukrainian airspace, has taken urgent measures to close Ukraine's airspace to civilian airspace users," the authority wrote on Facebook.

"The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," it said, adding that it will inform all parties concerned about any changes on the matter.