Ukrainian National Bureau Of Investigation Probing 4 Possible Causes Of An-26 Plane Crash

Sat 26th September 2020 | 01:46 PM

Ukrainian National Bureau of Investigation Probing 4 Possible Causes of An-26 Plane Crash

Ukraine's National Bureau of Investigation is assessing four different versions of events that may have caused a military An-26 aircraft to crash in Kharkiv region, the bureau's press department said on Saturday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Ukraine's National Bureau of Investigation is assessing four different versions of events that may have caused a military An-26 aircraft to crash in Kharkiv region, the bureau's press department said on Saturday.

The An-26 aircraft, which had 27 people on board, crashed near the town of Chuguev on Friday evening. According to Ukrainian prosecutors, 25 people died in the incident, and officials on Saturday have said that two people were receiving intensive care treatment in hospital.

"The following versions of events are currently being investigated: A crash due to the technical malfunction of the aircraft's components, a crash due to the failure of the crew, a crash due to the failure of air traffic control officials, and a crash caused by the improper maintenance of the aircraft and its preparation for flight," the bureau said in a post on Facebook.

Investigators are continuing work at the site of the crash, and forensic and witness examinations are ongoing, the bureau added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Security Service of Ukraine said that the flight recorders of the crashed plane had been discovered at the wreckage.

The regional governor Oleksiy Kucher said on Friday evening that the cause of the crash, according to preliminary reports, is believed to be engine failure.

