Ukrainian National Security Secretary Says Kiev Has No Final Offensive Plan Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Ukraine has not yet finalized its offensive plan against Russia and is considering different options, Ukrainian National Security Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Tuesday.

In late April, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian armed forces were ready for a so-called counteroffensive. In May, however, Reznikov noted that the expectations from Ukraine's offensive campaign were too high among Kiev's allies.

"Today, people who know exactly all our plans, they do not exist. The final plan has not yet been approved.

We have several options, they are all being worked out, and depending on the circumstances that will be in that or another period of time, certain decisions will be made," Danilov said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its offensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Later in April, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its offensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.