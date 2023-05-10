UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian National Security Secretary Says Kiev Has No Final Offensive Plan Yet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ukrainian National Security Secretary Says Kiev Has No Final Offensive Plan Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Ukraine has not yet finalized its offensive plan against Russia and is considering different options, Ukrainian National Security Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Tuesday.

In late April, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Ukrainian armed forces were ready for a so-called counteroffensive. In May, however, Reznikov noted that the expectations from Ukraine's offensive campaign were too high among Kiev's allies.

"Today, people who know exactly all our plans, they do not exist. The final plan has not yet been approved.

We have several options, they are all being worked out, and depending on the circumstances that will be in that or another period of time, certain decisions will be made," Danilov said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its offensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was expected to start on April 30. Later in April, the Foreign Policy newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandra Ustinova, that Kiev indeed had hoped to launch its offensive in April, but later postponed it indefinitely due to a shortage of weapons.

Related Topics

Shortage Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Kiev April May Media All From

Recent Stories

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

1 hour ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

4 hours ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

5 hours ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

5 hours ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.