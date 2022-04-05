Ukrainian Nationalists Beat Russian Major to Death for 2 Days - Eyewitness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists beat a captured Russian major for two days until he died from blood loss on the third day, a serviceman of the Russian armed forces, who had also been in captivity, said on Monday.

"When we were lying in the gymnasium, they used physical force on the officer, the major. They beat him up for two days straight, on the third day they brought him down to the basement, and after that they said he had died from blood loss," the serviceman told the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the serviceman, Ukrainian nationalists also brutally beat Russian artillerymen and intelligence officers.

On February 24, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.