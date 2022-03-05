UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Nationalists Blow Up House In Mariupol, 200 People Under Rubble - DPR Head

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Ukrainian Nationalists Blow Up House in Mariupol, 200 People Under Rubble - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Militants of the Ukrainian right-extremist Azov battalion (under criminal proceedings in Russia) detonated an explosive device in a high-rise in the city of Mariupol, leaving up to 200 people, including women and children, under the rubble in the basement, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said on Saturday.

According to him, the Mariupol administration has recently announced a humanitarian corridor toward the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The area is unsafe as nationalist battalions located there are committing provocations, Pushilin told Russia's Channel One.

"Just a few minutes ago, Azov militants activated the explosive devices laid earlier, leading to the collapse of the house at the address: Meotydy Boulevard, 15/20. At the moment, up to 200 people remain in the basement under the rubble, most of them women and children. Therefore, it is extremely problematic for us to bear responsibility for that corridor," Pushilin said.

Related Topics

Militants Russia Mariupol Donetsk Criminals Women

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

4 minutes ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

20 minutes ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

37 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

2 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>