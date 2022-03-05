Ukrainian Nationalists Blow Up House in Mariupol, 200 People Under Rubble - DPR Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Militants of the Ukrainian right-extremist Azov battalion (under criminal proceedings in Russia) detonated an explosive device in a high-rise in the city of Mariupol, leaving up to 200 people, including women and children, under the rubble in the basement, Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said on Saturday.

According to him, the Mariupol administration has recently announced a humanitarian corridor toward the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The area is unsafe as nationalist battalions located there are committing provocations, Pushilin told Russia's Channel One.

"Just a few minutes ago, Azov militants activated the explosive devices laid earlier, leading to the collapse of the house at the address: Meotydy Boulevard, 15/20. At the moment, up to 200 people remain in the basement under the rubble, most of them women and children. Therefore, it is extremely problematic for us to bear responsibility for that corridor," Pushilin said.