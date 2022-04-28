Ukrainian Nationalists Continue to Hold 90 Foreigners Hostage - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists did not allow the evacuation of 90 citizens of five foreign states and continue to hold them hostage as human shields, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

"Ukrainian nationalists continue to hold 90 foreign citizens from five states hostage as human shields," he said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.