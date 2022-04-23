Ukrainian Nationalists Interrupt Evacuation of Civilians From Mariupol - DPR Militia

Ukrainian nationalists have interrupted the evacuation of civilians from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol by shelling the gathering place for evacuation with mortars from the territory of the Azovstal steel plant, DPR People's Militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said Saturday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists have interrupted the evacuation of civilians from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol by shelling the gathering place for evacuation with mortars from the territory of the Azovstal steel plant, DPR People's Militia spokesman Eduard Basurin said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said that the Ukrainian authorities were planning to evacuate women, children, and the elderly from Mariupol; people were to gather at the ringway near the city's Port City Mall.

"At the request of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister I. Vereshchuk, Russia organized a humanitarian corridor and provided transport for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol today. This peaceful action was interrupted by Ukrainian nationalists, who opened fire with mortars from the Azovstal plant on the announced gathering place for citizens," Basurin was quoted as saying by the DPR People's Militia on Telegram.

Basurin noted that the Russian military managed to prevent civilian casualties and get all the people out from the shelled area. One Russian soldier was wounded during the shelling.

"This provocation proves the fact that nationalists are willing to sacrifice their fellow citizens just to discredit the humanitarian efforts being undertaken by the Russian side. It is possible that the blame for the numerous civilian casualties would have been put on Russia and its armed forces if that this inhumane action had succeeded," Basurin said.