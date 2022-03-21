UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Nationalists Kill Up To 235 Civilians Fleeing Mariupol Daily - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Ukrainian Nationalists Kill Up to 235 Civilians Fleeing Mariupol Daily - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists in the besieged city of Mariupol terrorize neighborhoods under their control, killing between 80 and 235 civilians that try to flee each day, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Sunday.

"There is a terrible humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol as a result of the lawlessness brought about by Ukrainian nationalists. Desperate and mindless bandits, realizing the impossibility of receiving any assistance from Kiev, terrorize those neighborhoods of the city that are still under their control," Mizintsev said.

Russia receives reliable information showing terrible atrocities committed by the militants, who are at the end of their rope, he noted.

"It has been established that from 80 to 235 innocent citizens die every day at the hands of the Nazis, this is a terrible statistic for the last three days only. These are the people that are trying to leave the city on their own, the militants simply shoot them," Mizintsev said.

He called on the Mariupol authorities to make a "historic choice" and stand up against the bandits in their city and not go to the war tribunal with them.

