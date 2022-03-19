UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Nationalists Plan Terrorist Attack On Western Diplomats In Lviv - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Ukrainian Nationalists Plan Terrorist Attack on Western Diplomats in Lviv - Ministry

Ukrainian militants from the Azov Battalion are planning a terrorist attack in Lviv against Western diplomats to set up a provocation against the Russian armed forces in order to increase the pressure on NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine and supply weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Ukrainian militants from the Azov Battalion are planning a terrorist attack in Lviv against Western diplomats to set up a provocation against the Russian armed forces in order to increase the pressure on NATO to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine and supply weapons, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

The information was provided by an officer of the main department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, who had voluntarily surrendered to the Russian military on Saturday, according to Konashenkov.

"An SBU officer reported about terrorist acts planned by militants of the Azov nationalist battalion in Lviv against employees and facilities of the diplomatic missions of the United States and other Western countries," Konashenkov said.

Kiev is aware of the plans but does not take any actions to prevent them, he stressed.

"The Kiev nationalist regime plans to present attacks on the US and Western diplomatic facilities as an alleged 'targeted attack by the Russian armed forces'," the spokesman said.

The goal of the provocation is "to increase pressure on NATO countries to introduce a 'no-fly zone' over Ukraine and provide additional weapons," Konashenkov added.

