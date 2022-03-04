Ukrainian Nationalists Prepare Provocation in Kharkiv - Russian Defense Ministry

Ukrainian nationalists are preparing a provocation in Kharkiv with the participation of Western media, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday

"The purpose of the provocation is to call back fire from Russian artillery on the residential sector of Kharkov.

All this is planned to be filmed with the subsequent transfer of videos to Western journalists," Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov noted that, according to confirmed data, multiple rocket launchers were placed between the houses in the private sector on Zhylyardi Street in Kyivskyi District. According to Konashenkov, nationalists forbid local residents, including children, to leave their homes.

"Now the launchers have been put on alert for shelling units of the Russian armed forces located outside the city," Konashenkov added.