Ukrainian Nationalists Protesting Russian 'Agents Of Influence' At Rally In Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Ukrainian Nationalists Protesting Russian 'Agents of Influence' at Rally in Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Nationalist activists are protesting the presence of Russian "agents of influence" in Ukraine near the presidential office building in Kiev, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Dozens of people with flags of nationalist organizations are speaking openly by microphone. They argue that many "Kremlin agents of influence" are present in Ukraine, among whom they have singled out Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, lawmaker Vadym Novynskyi, Russian businessman Pavel Fuks and others. The protesters claim the "Russian agents of influence" are attempting to destroy Ukraine.

The demonstrators ask that these "agents" be deported, or used in a prisoner exchange.

They are chanting "Russian Fukses to Russian prisons" and nationalist slogans.

The demonstration is deemed to be peaceful.

The relations between Moscow and Kiev deteriorated after the coup in Ukraine in 2014 and subsequent conflict in Donbas. The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly accused Russia of interference with internal affairs of state. In January 2015, the Ukrainian parliament passed the statement declaring Russia an "aggressor" state. Russia denies all the accusations, calling them inappropriate. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it does not take sides in Ukrainian domestic conflicts and is interested in Kiev overcoming its political and economic crises.

