KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Ukrainian nationalists have staged a rally against the so-called pro-Russian forces near the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, a Sputnik corresponded reported from the scene.

Sputnik correspondent witnessed demonstration by several dozens of people, who gathered a short distance of the President's office, demanding that the "pro-Russian forces," including the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, be brought to justice.

The demonstrators installed metal structures with gauze pieces in red paint dangling down from them in front of the president's office. There installations also feature plates depicting what the nationalists claim to be "pro-Russian forces and representatives of the fifth column," including photographs of Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko, as well as members of the opposition party, Yurii Boyko and Vadym Rabinovych.

The rally did not last for long and was held in a peaceful manner. At the end, the participants lit pink smoke bombs and dispersed.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine introduced on February 19 sanctions against 19 legal entities and eight individuals, including Medvedchuk, who advocates closer ties with Russia, and his wife. Zelenskyy enacted the council's decision by signing the relevant decree the next day.

Ukrainian party Opposition Platform ” For Life party slammed the move as a continuation of the "politically motivated reprisal" against the politician, while Medvedchuk challenged the presidential decree at the Supreme Court in mid-March.