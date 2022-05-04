Ukrainian Nationalists Shelling Humanitarian Corridors - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has recorded numerous cases of shelling by Ukrainian nationalists of humanitarian corridors opened by Russia, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

Col. Gen. Mizintsev said that from March 4, in strict observance of international law, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 pm. without restrictions, Russia has been opening a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for evacuation of civilians in any direction they choose - to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, or to areas controlled by the Kiev authorities.

"On all routes, Russian military personnel, together with the units of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, strictly observe the 'silence regime.' But the Kiev authorities do not adhere to these humane principles. Objective control means recorded numerous cases of shelling of open humanitarian corridors by militants of nationalistic battalions from small arms and mortars," he said.