UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Nationalists Shelling Humanitarian Corridors - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Ukrainian Nationalists Shelling Humanitarian Corridors - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has recorded numerous cases of shelling by Ukrainian nationalists of humanitarian corridors opened by Russia, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who also leads Russia's humanitarian response coordination headquarters, said.

Col. Gen. Mizintsev said that from March 4, in strict observance of international law, daily from 8 a.m. to 8 pm. without restrictions, Russia has been opening a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for evacuation of civilians in any direction they choose - to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, or to areas controlled by the Kiev authorities.

"On all routes, Russian military personnel, together with the units of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, strictly observe the 'silence regime.' But the Kiev authorities do not adhere to these humane principles. Objective control means recorded numerous cases of shelling of open humanitarian corridors by militants of nationalistic battalions from small arms and mortars," he said.

Related Topics

Militants Russia Mariupol Donetsk Kiev March All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

20 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

1 day ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

1 day ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

1 day ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.