Ukrainian Nationalists Take Food Away From Donbas Civilians - LPR Ombudsperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 08:30 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Militants from Ukrainian nationalist battalions are taking humanitarian aid away from civilians in Donbas, Victoria Serdyukova, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), told Sputnik.

"Sometimes cars with this humanitarian aid arrive from the territory of Ukraine. Under shelling, people come to the part of the city where the humanitarian convoy will be located. Members of nationalist battalions arrive there with weapons in their hands, and they forbid them to receive this humanitarian aid.

They take it for themselves. This is not an isolated case," Serdyukova said.

The ombudsperson added that nationalists and Ukrainian security forces have been driving people out of basements and bomb shelters in Donbas cities that are still under the control of Kiev forces.

"...they did not hesitate to force them (civilians) to leave the basements, they were forced to go up to the upper floors, to the apartments," Serdyukova told Sputnik.

