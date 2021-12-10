Ukrainian Naval Ship Donbass Entered No 'Sensitive Zones,' Returns to Base - Military

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The Ukrainian Navy's command ship Donbass did not enter the "sensitive zones" and performed tasks exclusively in its own territorial waters, now it is returning to the base, the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas said on Thursday evening.

According to Russia's Federal Security Service, the Ukrainian Navy's command ship Donbass was moving toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.

"Ukrainian Navy ship Donbass did not enter any sensitive zones. The ship is carrying out tasks in its territorial waters. Donbass is currently returning to base," the Ukrainian military said on Facebook.