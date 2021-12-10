MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The Ukrainian Navy's command ship Donbass, which was moving toward the Kerch Strait in the Sea of Azov, turned back, does not respond to requests, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"Information about the movement of the control ship Donbass (A-500) of the Ukrainian Navy in the Azov Sea towards the Kerch Strait. The command ship Donbass lay on the opposite course from the Kerch Strait, does not respond to requests," the FSB sais.

The actions of the crew of the Ukrainian ship are regarded as provocative and posing a threat to the safety of navigation, it added.